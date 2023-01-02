Left Menu

Supply orders for 3,538 electric buses placed under FAME II Scheme

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 20:02 IST
Supply orders for 3,538 electric buses placed under FAME II Scheme
Image Credit: Flickr / SounderBruce
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Heavy Industries said that under the FAME II Scheme of the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), Cities/STUs/State Governments placed supply orders for 3,538 Electric Buses. Out of those 3,538 Electric Buses, a total of 1,716 electric Buses have been deployed as on 2nd January 2023.

He further stated that for the Union Territory of Delhi 400 Electric Buses; 300 Electric Buses to Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for intra city operations and 100 Electric Buses to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for last Mile connectivity were sanctioned in the Month of August 2019.

The supply orders were to be placed by 15th January 2020. DMRC issued supply order in December 2019 to the successful Bidders whereas Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) could only issue supply order in March 2021. To facilitate DTC, MHI extended last date of supply order by DTC 31st March 2021, as a special case for providing pollution free world class transit system to Delhi.

A total of 250 buses have already been deployed by DTC and now the remaining 50 buses have been launched, fulfilling commitment of MHI to provide 300 electric buses to DTC. The Central Government will be giving incentive of Rs. 165 Crore to DTC for these 300 Electric Buses.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023