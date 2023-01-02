Bomb found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's house in Chandigarh
A live bombshell, was today found near Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh. A bomb disposal squad was immediately dispatched to the spot from a helipad used by the Punjab Chief Minister.
ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 18:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A live bombshell, was found near Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh on Monday, informed Disaster Management official. A bomb disposal squad was immediately dispatched to the spot from a helipad used by the Punjab Chief Minister.
Sanjeev Kohli, Chandigarh's Nodal officer, Disaster Management, said, "A live bombshell has been found here. It has been secured with help of the Police and the Bomb Disposal Squad. An Army team has been called in. The area is being cordoned off." "Further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'His statement demoralizes our Army': JP Nadda slams Rahul Gandhi
BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of demoralising Army, compares him to 'Jaichand'
Former Pakistan Minister Sheikh Rashid says Punjab CM signed for dissolution of provincial assembly
Distillery protest: Several protesters detained in Punjab's Ferozepur
Punjab CM on 2-day visit to Chennai, Hyderabad to woo investors