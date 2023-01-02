"Don't misinform our citizens..." Kiren Rijiju slams Congress on SC verdict on demonetisation

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday, slammed the Congress party after the Supreme Court's judgement upholding the 2016 decision of the Central government to demonetise the currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations. Rijiju said, "Congress Party's attempt to twist the issue and misinform the people is exposed. Their malicious efforts to undo the legitimate action of an elected Govt won't succeed and P Chidambaram fails again."

Explaining a few highlights of the SC decision, he said, "The Supreme Court never examines the impact of a decision like demonetisation. That question could never have been raised for consideration of the Supreme Court as it is essentially for the executive." "However, the positive impact of demonetisation like increase in income tax, curbing black money which disrupted terror finance, disclosure of bogus companies and direct transfer of benefits to the needy is for all in the public domain", he added.

In a series of tweets made by law minister Kiren Rijiju said, "India's cashless pivot in UPI is being celebrated by the world. Our citizens know this and showed that trust through the ballot towards PM Modi." He also attacked Congress leader P. Chidambaram and asked him not to "misinform" the citizens.

"P. Chidambaram knows he's making a political argument when he states that the objectives were not met, as neither the majority judgment nor even the minority judgment has accepted the said contention. My request to Congress Party "please don't misinform our citizens", he said in a tweet. Earlier, Former Union Finance Minister and Senior Advocate P Chidambaram, has said on the SC judgement, "Once the Supreme Court has declared the law, we are obliged to accept it. However, it is necessary to point out that the majority has not upheld the wisdom of the decision; nor has the majority concluded that the stated objectives were achieved."

He said that this judgement will rank among the "famous dissents" recorded in the history of the Supreme Court. "In fact, the majority has steered clear of the question of whether the objectives were achieved at all. We are happy that the minority judgement has pointed out the illegality and the irregularities in the Demonetisation. It may be only a slap on the wrist of the government, but a welcome slap on the wrist. The dissenting judgement will rank among the famous dissents recorded in the history of the Supreme Court," he said.

The Supreme Court's constitution bench on Monday with a 4:1 majority dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the central government's decision of Demonetisation, saying that there was no flaw in the decision-making process. The SC in its judgement said that the Centre had the power to demonetise all series of a banknote and the demonetisation decision can't be said to be unreasonable nor was it hit by the doctrine of proportionality. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)