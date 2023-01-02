Left Menu

NTPC power generation rises nearly 12 pc to 295 bn units in Apr-Dec 2022

Its coal-based thermal power plants registered a PLF plant load factor or capacity utilisation of 73.7 per cent for 9 months in FY23 April-December 2022 compared to 68.5 per cent in the year-ago period. NTPCs captive coal production remained at 14.6 MMT in the said period, with 51 per cent year-on-year growth.NTPC groups installed capacity is 7,0824 MW.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 19:05 IST
State-owned energy giant NTPC's power generation grew 11.6 per cent year-on-year to 295.4 billion units (BU) in April-December this fiscal.

This assumes significance as NTPC supplies one-fourth of the electricity in the country. NTPC recorded a generation of 295.4 BU during April-December 2022, registering a growth of 11.6 per cent compared to the same period the previous year, a company statement said.

On a standalone basis, NTPC generated 254.6 BU during April-December 2022, a 16.1 per cent year-on-year rise. Its coal-based thermal power plants registered a PLF (plant load factor or capacity utilisation) of 73.7 per cent for 9 months in FY23 (April-December 2022) compared to 68.5 per cent in the year-ago period. NTPC's captive coal production remained at 14.6 MMT in the said period, with 51 per cent year-on-year growth.

NTPC group's installed capacity is 7,0824 MW. Recently, the company has crossed 3 GW of renewable capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

