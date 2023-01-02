Delhi: Traffic Police issues advisory as Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes tomorrow

As the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra is all set to resume from Delhi tomorrow, Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory considering the heavy traffic expected. In an advisory issued, the Delhi Traffic Police informed about the complete route of the yatra which is expected to resume at around 1000 hours from Marghat wale Baba, Hanuman Mandir, near Red Fort, and will reach the Loni Border at about 1200 hours.

As per the advisory, the yatra will proceed via Iron Bridge (left turn), Shastri Park Metro Station, Old GT Road, Furniture Market, Y Point Dharampura (GT Road right turn), Ansari Road, Slip Road (left turn), 66 Futa Road, Maujpur, Gokalpuri, T Point (right turn), Wazirabad Road, Gokalpuri Police Station, Loni Round About (left turn towards Loni Border) Traffic is expected to remain heavy from Chhata Rail Chowk, Red Fort, SPM Marg, Old Iron Bridge, Pusta Road, Ansari Road, on G.T. Road from Yudhishtir Setu to Seelampur T-Point, from Shahdra Flyover to Loni Gol Chakkar on Wazirabad Road & Loni Road.

A large number of pedestrians and vehicles are expected to join the yatra at various points along the route. Delhi Traffic Police requested the commuters to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the affected roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a pleasant journey.

There will be graded and dynamic diversions to ensure smooth traffic management and facilitate commuters while ensuring the safety of pedestrians on roads. "We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards the alleviation of traffic congestion during the above-mentioned period. People who are going towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand," Delhi Traffic Police said.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' rolled into the national capital on December 24. The yatra, which is currently on a nine-day winter break, will resume tomorrow. (ANI)

