Delhi's AQI in 'Very Poor' category, ban on construction activities remains enforced

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 357 today as per the 4 PM AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 19:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In view of the air quality of Delhi continuing to remain in the 'Very Poor' category, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), decided that the ongoing actions implemented under Stage III of GRAP shall continue for the present, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change informed in a release on Monday. Stage III of GRAP means a ban on all construction activities except those of national importance.

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 357 today as per the 4 pm AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met today to review the air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR. Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement that Delhi's overall AQI was showing an increasing trend due to low wind speeds and unfavourable weather/meteorological conditions. Moreover, the AQI today is in the upper end of the 'Very Poor' category.

"Considering this, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), after comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario and relevant aspects has decided that the ongoing actions implemented under Stage III of GRAP shall continue for the present" the Ministry added. Ministry further said that The Sub-Committee is keeping a close watch on the situation and will review the air quality scenario accordingly on a regular basis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

