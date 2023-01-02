Left Menu

Rajasthan train derailment: 6 long-distance Western Railway trains cancelled, 6 diverted

Six long-distance trains of Western Railway trains were cancelled while six others diverted after the derailment of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train near Pali in Rajasthan during the wee hours on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 19:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Six long-distance trains of Western Railway were cancelled while six others diverted after the derailment of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train near Pali in Rajasthan during the wee hours on Monday, the North Western Railway (NWR) informed. Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express (12480) derailed between Rajkiawas - Bomadra section in Jodhpur Division of NWR. 11 coaches were impacted due to the derailment of the Express train.

According to the WR, the trains which have been cancelled include Train No. 14894 Palanpur - Jodhpur Express (January 3), Train No. 14821 Jodhpur - Sabarmati Express (January 2), Train No. 14822 Sabarmati - Jodhpur Express, Train No. 14819 Jodhpur - Sabarmati Express, Train No. 14804 Sabarmati - Jaisalmer Express, and Train No. 14893 Jodhpur - Palanpur Express. Among those trains which have been diverted include Train No. 14707 Bikaner - Dadar Ranakpur Express via Luni - Bhildi Jn. - Patan - Mahesana, Train No. 22473 Bikaner - Bandra Terminus Express via Luni - Bhildi Jn. - Patan - Mahesana, Train No. 14802 Indore - Jodhpur Express via Chanderiya- Madar - Phulera Jn. - Merta Road, Train No. 14801 Jodhpur - Indore Express via Jodhpur - Merta Road - Phulera Jn. - Madar - Chanderiya, Train No. 19223 Ahmedabad - Jammu Tawi Express via Palanpur - Marwar Jn. - Madar - Phulera Jn. - Merta Road (By Pass) - Bikaner and Train No. 12479 Jodhpur - Bandra Terminus Suryanagri Express via Luni - Bhildi Jn. - Patan - Mahesana.

The incident occurred at 3:27 am between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of the Jodhpur division. Originating from Bandra Terminus, the train was en route to Jodhpur, officials said. No casualty has been reported so far, said sources.

Help desks have been set up at all boarding stations of the train for assistance. Passengers and their families can also contact, 138 and 1072, for any information, CPRO, North Western Railway said. Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25,000 for people injured in the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailment incident that took place near Pali in Rajasthan during the wee hours on Monday.

"Compensation granted Rs 1 lakh towards grievous injuries, and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries," the minister said in a tweet. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that he ensured all the emergency assistance to the affected passengers of the train.

"Constantly monitoring the unfortunate accident of the Bandra-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train. All emergency assistance and timely medical support were ensured," he tweeted. (ANI)

