Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL55 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Markets dart up on first trading day of New Year; Tata Steel spurts 6 pc Mumbai: Equity benchmarks began the New Year on a strong note, with the Sensex climbing 327 points and the Nifty finishing near the 18,200-mark on Monday as positive macroeconomic data and a firm trend in European equities bolstered investor sentiment.

DEL14 BIZ-PMI-MANUFACTURING India's mfg PMI hits 13-month high in Dec on rise in new orders, strong demand New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector activity rose to a 13-month high in December, supported by healthy inflows of new business and strong demand conditions, according to a monthly survey.

DEL35 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee falls 14 paise to close at 82.75 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee started the New Year on a muted note, declining 14 paise to close at 82.75 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as rising crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment.

DEL25 BIZ-DEMONITISATION-LD CURRENCY Six yrs after Demo: Cash is king, circulation up 83 pc over 2016 New Delhi: Six years after the shock move to ban 86 per cent of the currency in circulation, cash is still the king with official data showing close to doubling of cash with the public.

DCM39 BIZ-LD ONLINE-GAMING-CHANDRASEKHAR Betting on outcomes of games will not be allowed; rules expected in Feb : MoS IT New Delhi: Online gaming companies will not be allowed to engage in betting on the outcome of games under the principle laid in draft rules, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday.

DCM33 BIZ-RBI-IMPORTANT BANKS SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank continue to remain systemically important banks: RBI Mumbai: The RBI on Monday said state-owned SBI, along with private sector lenders ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank continue to be Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) or institutions which are 'too big to fail'.

DCM10 BIZ-CMIE-UNEMPLOYMENT Unemployment rate surges to 8.3 pc in Dec; joblessness highest in Haryana at 37.4 pc: CMIE Mumbai: Unemployment rate in the country has zoomed to a high of 8.3 per cent in December, the highest in 2022, according to data from Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

DCM36 BIZ-YEAR-OIL Oil price spike brings back subsidies but India wins at crude diplomacy New Delhi: A wild swing in international oil prices in 2022 brought back indirect fuel subsidies in India in a setback to reforms, but the nation won at crude diplomacy as it refused to succumb to western pressures and continued to buy oil from the cheapest available source.

DEL32 BIZ-YEAR-ECONOMY Indian economy poised for further growth in 2023 despite global headwinds New Delhi: The Indian economy recovered from the COVID-induced downturn during 2022 and is poised for further improvement in the coming quarters though downside risks emanating from geopolitical tensions, strengthening dollar and elevated inflation will continue.

DEL26 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold rises Rs 154; silver declines Rs 17 New Delhi: Gold prices rose Rs 154 to Rs 55,397 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid a rise in prices of the precious metal internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)