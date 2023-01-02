Focused more on securing borders including with China in 2022: Himachal DGP

Director General of Himachal Pradesh Police Sanjay Kundu on Monday said that the police focused more on securing borders including with China in 2022 and also on curbing crimes against women last year. The DGP presented data on reducing crimes against women in the state among others.

He also detailed the challenges and work done to bring down the crime rate in the state last year and said that the police have achieved success in doing so. "During the last two years, security has been strengthened in the borders. More focus has been given to the borders of the state with China. The security system of the Tibetan Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has also been improved. Two persons accused of espionage were also arrested," DGP Kundu told a press conference.

Notably, Himachal shares its borders with Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, China, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Punjab. "The year 2022 has been full of challenges and achievements for the Police Department and many big dimensions have also been established by the Himachal Police," he added.

He said that the police got success in curbing crimes including drugs, women and children. "The state police worked to bring down crime and accidents involving drugs, women and children, in which the police got successful. Himachal Police used ITMS (Intelligent Traffic Management System) technology to reduce road accidents. The work was done on black spots and crash barriers," he said.

Mentioning the Assembly elections which were held on November 12 last year, the DGP said that the police did a good job during the day of polling and the day of the counting of votes, that is, on December 8. He said that there has been an increase in the percentage of convicted prisoners arrested for crimes against women.

"44.3 per cent increase in convicted prisoners in crimes against women and 41.9 per cent increase in total prisoners in NDPS cases," he said. According to the data shared by the police, the state witnessed an uptick in rioting incidents in 2022. There were 341 incidents of rioting in 2021 while this number climbed to 381 in 2022.

The number of cases registered under the SC/ST Act dropped from 224 in 2021 to 195 in 2022. And the total number of criminal incidents against women which was totalled at 1,700 in 2021 reduced to 1,606 in 2022, as per the police data.

Kundu, during his briefing, presented the achievements of the state police and said that the Himachal Pradesh Police has also won many awards. "Ensuring participation in sports, it has also won 4 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals. Police Orchestra has brought laurels to Himachal across the country. In Madhya Pradesh too, the aim of the state police will be to reduce crime related to drugs, women and children," he said.

According to the police, the weekly monitoring of crime data for deep data analytics led to a reduction in crime (overall, IPC crime, violent crime and crime against women). "Over 4300 sexual offenders identified so far, out of which 55 are repeat offenders," the police said.

"About 14000 FIRs are registered under IPC and 5500 under Local & Special Laws in a year," the police added. (ANI)

