Telangana attracts $40 Bn investments in 8 years

Telangana has attracted a whopping Rs 3.30 lakh crore USD 40 billion worth of investment through the path-breaking TSiPASS and in IT and ITeS sectors since 2014, said IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-01-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 19:49 IST
Telangana has attracted a whopping Rs 3.30 lakh crore (USD 40 billion) worth of investment through the path-breaking TSiPASS and in IT and ITeS sectors since 2014, said IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday. The Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS) is a single-window clearance for setting up industries in the State.

Rama Rao said the State has consequently created over 22.5 lakh jobs and the overall investment amount and employment figures would be much higher if real estate, hospitality, mining, logistics and other sectors are taken into account. At a meeting held with officials from IT and Industries and Commerce Departments, the Minister directed them to prepare a report on the investments attracted by all sectors. KTR said that Telangana Government's revolutionary policies, industrial parks, transparent governance and TSiPASS, which is in sync with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao's vision helped in attracting the investments. He said that a total of 14 priority sectors were identified by the State government and a director was appointed to each of the sectors.

