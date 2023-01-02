Rupee declines 17 paise to 82.78 against US dollar

The rupee started the New Year on a muted note, declining 17 paise to close at 82.78 against the US dollar on Monday amid rising crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said the support from firm domestic equities and weak American currency was negated by the rising crude oil prices and selling by foreign funds.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 82.66 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 82.56 and a low of 82.78.

It finally ended at 82.78, down 17 paise over its previous close.

On the last trading day of 2022, the rupee had settled at 82.61.

''The Indian rupee started the first trading day of the New Year with a small loss as many markets remained closed on account of the New year Holiday.

''The rupee was unable to hold the morning gains in absence of inflows. The thin trading volumes, stronger domestic equities and better-than-expected PMI readings were falling short to support the rupee,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

The near-term focus will remain on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes, scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

''Spot USD-INR is still stuck in a three-week range of 82.50 to 82.95. We believe the said range could be resolved by the weekend as liquidity returns with traders coming back to their desks after the New Year holiday,'' Parmar added.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.30 per cent lower at 103.52.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 2.94 per cent to USD 85.91 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 327.05 points or 0.54 per cent higher at 61,167.79, while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 92.15 points or 0.51 per cent to 18,197.45.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 212.57 crore, as per stock exchange data.

According to Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, the rupee depreciated on outflows by foreign investors and concerns over surge in COVID-19 cases in China. Rising crude oil prices also weighed on Rupee as WTI crude closed above USD 80/barrel on Friday.

However, positive domestic equity markets and upbeat economic data cushioned the downside. India's manufacturing PMI rose to 57.8 in December from 55.7 in the previous month.

''We expect Rupee to trade with a negative bias on risk-off sentiments as more and more countries are imposing curbs and restrictions on inbound passengers from China.

''US Dollar is also expected to see some renewed safe haven demand which may put pressure on Rupee. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 82.30 to Rs 83.30,'' Choudhary said.

Rupee continued to trade in a narrow range and volatility remains low as most global markets remained shut on account of New Year holidays. Major crosses like euro and pound were weighed down ahead of few important economic data announcements that will be released later this week, said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

''We expect the USD-INR (Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 82.40 and 83.05,'' Somaiya added.

