Ukrainian attack cut power in Russian region for a time - governor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-01-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 20:01 IST
Ukrainian attack cut power in Russian region for a time - governor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Ukrainian drone attack damaged an electricity facility in the southwest of Russia's Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, cutting power for several hours, the regional governor said on Monday.

"A Ukrainian drone attack was carried out this morning on the Klimovsky district," Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram. "As a result of the strike, a power supply facility was damaged." Around 12 hours later, Bogomaz said the power supply in the district had been fully restored.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

