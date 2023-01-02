Left Menu

Swiggy loss widens to Rs 3,628.9 crore in FY22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 20:47 IST
Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy has reported a widening of its net loss to Rs 3,628.9 crore for FY22. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 1,616.9 crore in the previous fiscal.

According to the financial data accessed by the business intelligence platform Tofler, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,704.9 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022 against Rs 2,546.9 crore in the year-ago period.

As per the Director's report filed by the company with the Registrar of Companies, its total revenue grew more than two-fold to Rs 6,119.8 crore during the fiscal under review from Rs 2,675.9 crore a year ago. ''We continued to focus on growth post-business recovery from COVID, particularly on the expansion of our quick commerce offering, we saw our revenues improve 2.3× in FY22,'' the filing by the company to the RoC stated.

