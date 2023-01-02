Fire breaks out near Sabrimala Temple, 3 injured

Three people got injured in a fire that broke out in the firecracker storage unit near the Sabrimala Temple in the Malikapuram area in Kerala, informed temple authorities on Monday. The firecracker storage is located next to the main Sabrimala Temple.

The three people who got injured are temple employees. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

