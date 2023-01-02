Left Menu

Fix responsibility for any lapse on part of police in Kanjhawala incident, Delhi LG to Police Commissioner

The LG instructed the Police Commissioner to strictly ensure that the accused are treated as per law, irrespective of their socio-economic standing or political affiliations.

Fix responsibility for any lapse on part of police in Kanjhawala incident, Delhi LG to Police Commissioner
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday took stock of the developments in the unfortunate Kanjhawala incident and asked the police to ensure that the accused are treated as per law, irrespective of their socio-economic standing or political affiliations, sources said. They said Lt Governor held a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and said responsibility should also be fixed for any lapse or laxity on part of the police.

He told the Police Commissioner that every angle and aspect of the case be looked into and the strictest possible sections and provisions of IPC should be invoked against the accused, who are already in custody. The LG, who is keeping a tab on the situation on a 'Real Time Basis', also asked the authorities to keep him abreast of the autopsy report and its corroboration with the findings of the Police investigation.

"LG instructed the Police Commissioner to strictly ensure that the accused are treated as per law, irrespective of their socio-economic standing or political affiliations. The LG also asked him to ascertain whether there was any lapse on part of the Police and directed that responsibility be fixed for any lapse or laxity on part of the Police," a source said. The LG also asked officers to ascertain if anyone in the victim's family could be provided government employment.

"LG has again requested to all to not politicize this unfortunate incident and refrain from insensitive and opportunistic scavenging," the release said. The incident took place in Delhi's Kanjhawala where a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooty was hit by a car and she was dragged for a few kilometres on Sunday.

The police have arrested five accused in the case who were granted three days of police remand by Delhi's Rohini Court on Monday. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday alleged that Delhi Police is shielding Kanjhawala case accused Manoj Mittal, who is a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Bhardwaj also alleged that there is a possibility of rape of the victim and said no action has been taken against the police for alleged laxity. BJP leader Manoj Tiwari accused AAP of indulging in politics and said "whoever is guilty should be punished severely" (ANI)

