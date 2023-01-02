Left Menu

'A larger conspiracy against India': Former J&K deputy CM on Rajouri attacks

BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister, Kavinder Gupta, on Monday claimned a conspiracy against India in the wake of a firing incident and an IED blast in Rajouri district which left at least five civilians dead and 11 injured.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 22:16 IST
'A larger conspiracy against India': Former J&K deputy CM on Rajouri attacks
Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister, Kavinder Gupta, on Monday claimned a conspiracy against India in the wake of a firing incident and an IED blast in Rajouri district which left at least five civilians dead and 11 injured. Two suspected terrorists entered three houses in the Rajouri district on Sunday night and opened fire on the residents, killing four people and injuring six others.

According to local reports, the attackers fled into the nearby forests after the incident. In another incident on Monday morning, an explosion near one of the houses at Upper Dangri Village targeted by the suspected terrorists the previous night, killed a child and left five others injured.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. "The manner in which the terrorists entered the three houses and fled into the forests after killing the residents is a matter of concern. It clearly indicates a larger conspiracy against the country," Gupta said.

"The incident is aimed at creating a negative impact in the minds of civilians at the start of a new year," he added. The former Jammu & Kashmir deputy CM claimed that the same 'terrorists', who broke into the houses and sprayed bullets on unarmed civilians, could also be behind the explosion.

"A blast took place near one of houses targeted in the earlier firing incident. A child, who was among the five injured persons, succumbed to his injuries. Another person is critical," ADGP Mukesh Singh told the media. He cautioned civilians as another suspected IED had been spotted in the area."Senior officials of the security forces, including IG CRPF, are reaching the spot," he added.

Meanwhile, the office of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each and a government job to the kin of those killed in the firing incident. "An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a government job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians martyred in the dastardly attack. Seriously injured would be given Rs.1 lakh. Officials have been directed to ensure the best treatment to injured," the Office of LG J-K said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

