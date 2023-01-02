PM Modi pays tribute to social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Mannathu Padmanabhan on his Jayanti and remembered him for his pioneering contribution towards community service, social justice and cultural regeneration.
"Tributes to Sri Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary. His contribution to social reform and his service motivate several people. He was also widely respected for his efforts to further rural development and made a great contribution to India's freedom movement," PM tweeted.
Mannathu Padmanabhan, a social reformer and freedom fighter lived from January 2, 1878 - February 25, 1970. On October 31, 1914, he founded the Nair Service Society (NSS). He received the Padma Bhushan award in 1966. (ANI)
