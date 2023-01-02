BRS activities to gain momentum in several States after 'Makara Sankranti': KCR

Left Menu

BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said the partys activities would gain momentum in several States after the Makara Sankranti festival this month even as he announced implementation of free power supply to farmers and a flagship Dalit welfare scheme in the country if the party is elected to power.Rao, who was speaking after a former minister and other leaders from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh joined the BRS here this evening, said the party is getting an overwhelming response and that it aims to establish its organisation all over the country.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-01-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 23:01 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said the party's activities would gain momentum in several States after the 'Makara Sankranti' festival this month even as he announced implementation of free power supply to farmers and a flagship Dalit welfare scheme in the country if the party is elected to power.

Rao, who was speaking after a former minister and other leaders from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh joined the BRS here this evening, said the party is getting an overwhelming response and that it aims to establish its organisation all over the country. ''After Sankranti, our momentum would start in seven or eight States,'' he said.

He said the party's committees should be formed in the over six lakh villages.

''I am promising the entire Dalit community. Support BRS and make it victorious. We will give the farming community in the country free power. We will implement 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme for all Dalit children. For 25 lakh families per year, it costs Rs 2.50 lakh crore,'' he said.

Rao, also known as KCR, said the BRS has been formed to bring about a qualitative change in the country in terms of development and to take the fruit of development to the people.

The country has not been able to utilise the vast natural resources it is endowed with, he claimed.

There are problems like 'water wars' and power shortage in the country due to bad policies, he said.

Attacking the 'Make in India' initiative of the NDA government at the Centre, he claimed that items like nail-cutters, shaving blades, national flags, firecrackers and 'manja' (thread laced with shards of glass) of kites had to be imported from China.

''But the 'Make in India that is talked about so loudly, where is Make in India?,'' he said. What has been achieved with it, he said If 'Make in India' is real, he asked whether 'China Bazaars' would have sprung up all over the country. ''Where is Bharat bazaar,'' he said.

Criticising the ''privatisation policy'' of the Modi government, he said even if the Centre ''sold off'' the Vizag Steel in Andhra Pradesh, the BRS would bring it back to public sector if the party comes to power.

Rao announced Thota Chandrasekhar, a former IAS officer, who joined the party on Monday, as president of BRS in Andhra Pradesh. Rao's TRS was renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) last year.

The 'Dalit Bandhu' is a flagship Dalit welfare scheme of the BRS government in Telangana under which Rs 10 lakh is given as a grant to the beneficiary Dalit household to lift them out of poverty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

