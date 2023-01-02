Left Menu

Minor girl molested in Juhu hotel, accused held: Police

A minor girl was allegedly molested at a five-star hotel at Juhu in Mumbai on New Year's Eve, the police said, adding that a case was registered at Juhu police station and the accused was taken into custody.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 23:02 IST
Minor girl molested in Juhu hotel, accused held: Police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor girl was allegedly molested at a five-star hotel at Juhu in Mumbai on New Year's Eve, the police said, adding that a case was registered at Juhu police station and the accused was taken into custody. "A case of molestation of a minor girl has been registered with Mumbai's Juhu Police Station and the accused has been arrested," said Mumbai police.

Based on the girl's statement, Juhu Police said it registered the case under IPC Sections 354 and the POCSO Act and took the accused into custody. In a similar incident earlier, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Mumbai on the intervening night of December 22 and 23.

A case was registered at NM Joshi Marg police station. Six persons, including three minors, were arrested in connection with the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

