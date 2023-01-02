PM Modi presides over annual general meeting of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, presided over the Annual General Meeting of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society, at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in his capacity as the President of the Society, the Ministry of Culture informed. In his remarks, the Prime Minister underlined the need for widening the scope of research on modern Indian history in terms of individuals, institutions and themes, to create better awareness among people about India's past.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the need for institutions in the country, in general, to create their well-audited and researched recorded memory for the benefit of the present as well as future generations. Expressing satisfaction over the design and content of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, PM Modi underlined the important fact that this museum is truly objective and nation-centric, not person-centric and that it suffers neither from undue influence nor from the unwarranted absence of any required facts.

In order to take the message of the Sangrahalaya of highlighting the achievements and contributions of all the Prime Ministers of India to the people, PM Modi spoke on the need to make the Sangrahalaya popular among youth by organizing competitions about its content in colleges and universities across the country. He expressed hope that in the near future the Sangrahalaya would emerge as a central attraction for visitors to Delhi from India and the world.

Mentioning that the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, the founder of Arya Samaj in 1875 and one of the most influential social and cultural figures of modern India, was coming in 2024, Shri Narendra Modi called upon the academic and cultural institutions across the country to produce well-researched knowledge about the contributions of this great visionary and social reformer to the country as well as about the Arya Samaj which is going to complete 150 years of its existence in 2025. The Chairman of the Executive Council, Nripendra Misra, spoke on the current working of the Society as well as outlining the vision for the future. In particular, he highlighted the plans for the Library, which is the leading institution in the field of modern and contemporary Indian history, as well as for the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya opened in April last year.

Members of the NMML Society and of the Executive Council attended the meeting, in which the Annual Report and Audited Accounts of the Institution were adopted. (ANI)

