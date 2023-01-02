Left Menu

Cop visiting Patna to arrest wanted accused thrashed by miscreants

A police sub-inspector was thrashed by alleged goons in Patna after he went to the state capital from the Jahaj Ghat area within Digha police station limits to make an arrest in a criminal case.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 23:14 IST
Cop visiting Patna to arrest wanted accused thrashed by miscreants
Patna ADG JS Gangwar. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police sub-inspector was thrashed by alleged goons in Patna after he went to the state capital from the Jahaj Ghat area within Digha police station limits to make an arrest in a criminal case. The SI was identified as Raghavendra Kumar Singh. The incident took place on Saturday.

The accused, Bittu Kumar, was wanted in connection with multiple cases and an arrest warrant was issued against him, said Raj Kumar Pandey, SHO of Digha police station. "On reaching the Jahaj Ghat area, he went to arrest the accused but was beaten up by miscreants insteas," the SHO said.

He added that a search is on to nab the attackers who are absconding since the incident. The DGP of Bihar Police RS Bhatti had recently ordered the state's police force to send the state's criminals on the run.

The directive followed an incident last week in which a chowkidar (watchman) was found dead in the Bihta police station area of Danapur sub-division. He was allegedly pelted with stones and killed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
3
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID infections; Cholera deaths surge in Malawi, keeping schools closed and more

Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023