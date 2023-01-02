Cop visiting Patna to arrest wanted accused thrashed by miscreants

A police sub-inspector was thrashed by alleged goons in Patna after he went to the state capital from the Jahaj Ghat area within Digha police station limits to make an arrest in a criminal case. The SI was identified as Raghavendra Kumar Singh. The incident took place on Saturday.

The accused, Bittu Kumar, was wanted in connection with multiple cases and an arrest warrant was issued against him, said Raj Kumar Pandey, SHO of Digha police station. "On reaching the Jahaj Ghat area, he went to arrest the accused but was beaten up by miscreants insteas," the SHO said.

He added that a search is on to nab the attackers who are absconding since the incident. The DGP of Bihar Police RS Bhatti had recently ordered the state's police force to send the state's criminals on the run.

The directive followed an incident last week in which a chowkidar (watchman) was found dead in the Bihta police station area of Danapur sub-division. He was allegedly pelted with stones and killed. (ANI)

