Residents of Dhubri, South Salmara Mankachar districts to submit memos urging PM, Assam CM to protect them from floods

The locals from the Dhubri and South Salmara Mankachar districts of Assam will submit two separate memorandums with 1 lakh signatures to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding to protect the districts from the flood and river bank erosion. The locals and several organizations of both districts have taken a unique way to knock on the door of the government and they have collected 1 lakh signatures from the people of both districts.

The signature campaign was launched by a few organizations, locals of both districts twelve days back. According to locals, they have collected 1 lakh signatures from the people of Jaleswar, South Salmara and Mankachar assembly constituencies.

Anisur Rahman, a local resident of South Salmara Mankachar district said that earlier, they had appealed to the government and staged protests by demanding to protect the area from river erosion problems, but the government did not do anything. "Now, we have decided to take a unique way to draw attention from the government. We have collected 1 lakh signatures from the people of Jaleswar, South Salmara and Mankachar assembly constituencies. We started the signature campaign 12 days back and it has been completed today," Rahman said.

He further said that they will send two separate memorandums with 1 lakh signatures to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. "We have raised five main demands and urge the government to protect the area from river erosion and protect the properties," Anisur Rahman said.

The locals have also demanded to provide land allotment to landless people of the south bank of the undivided Dhubri district whose land and property have been affected by river and flood erosion, to build an Agril-Bandh cum Four Lane Road from Fakirganj to Sukchar, to provide fair compensation to each of the flood affected people for their rehabilitation and resettlement. The locals also said that the south bank of the undivided Dhubri district is being flooded and eroded for the last 35 years and people of this area have been becoming homeless, and landless.

The people have lost their livelihood and in extreme cases loss of life too. Erosion also destroyed roads, bridges, and paths, creating difficulties in their lifestyle. There is also property damage, and crop destruction is being caused since time immemorial as such people of Dhubri and South Salmara district did several protests." According to the local people, they wrote a memorandum addressing the Chief Minister of Assam through organizations and political parties in this regard.

"Assam government has taken some remedial measures to control the flood erosion through Water Resource Department and PWD Department, but flood erosion has not been controlled yet," one of the locals said. (ANI)

