PM Modi condoles demise of Karnataka seer Siddheshwara Swamiji

Siddheswara Swamiji breathed his last on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 81 years old.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 08:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 08:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Karnataka seer Siddheshwara Swamiji. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of Karnataka seer Siddheshwara Swamiji. Siddheswara Swamiji breathed his last on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 81 years old.

"Paramapujya Sri Siddheshwara Swami Ji will be remembered for his outstanding service to society. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of others and was also respected for his scholarly zeal. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his countless devotees. Om Shanti," tweeted Prime Minister Modi. Spiritual leader Siddheshwar Swamiji of Jnana Yogashram was often referred to as the 'Walking God of North Karnataka'.

Pertinent to mention, Siddheshwar Swamiji, in 2018, respectfully declined to accept the 'Padma Shri' award. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi then, the Vijayapura-born spiritualist, popularly known as Buddiji, wrote, "I am very grateful to the Government of India for awarding me the prestigious 'Padma Shri'. But will all respect to you and the government, I want to convey my unwillingness to accept the great award".

His preaching was often described as hard teachings delivered in a pleasant and enjoying manner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

