Last rites of Karnataka seer Siddheshwara Swamiji to be performed with State honours

Spiritual leader Siddheshwar Swamiji of Jnana Yogashram was often referred to as the 'Walking God of North Karnataka'.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 08:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 08:14 IST
Siddheshwara Swamiji (R) with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The last rites of Karnataka seer Siddheshwara Swamiji, who passed away on Monday, will be performed with State honours, said the Karnataka government. Siddheswara Swamiji breathed his last on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 81 years old.

"Siddheshwara Swamiji of Jnana Yogashram, Vijayapura passed away on Monday. State honour will be provided for the last rites of Siddeshwara Swamiji. Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Vijayapura on Tuesday, January 3," said the statement of the Karnataka government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of Karnataka seer Siddheshwara Swamiji.

"Paramapujya Sri Siddheshwara Swami Ji will be remembered for his outstanding service to society. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of others and was also respected for his scholarly zeal. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his countless devotees. Om Shanti," tweeted Prime Minister Modi. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed condolences over Swamiji's demise.

"Very saddened to hear the news of the demise of Shri Siddheshwar Swamiji of Jnana Yogashram, Vijaypura. He strived for the salvation of mankind through his discourses. His service was excellent and unparalleled. Swamiji's passing is an irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace. May God give strength to his devotees to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti," Bommai tweeted in Kannada. Spiritual leader Siddheshwar Swamiji of Jnana Yogashram was often referred to as the 'Walking God of North Karnataka'.

Pertinent to mention, Siddheshwar Swamiji, in 2018, respectfully declined to accept the 'Padma Shri' award. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi then, the Vijayapura-born spiritualist, popularly known as Buddiji, wrote, "I am very grateful to the Government of India for awarding me the prestigious 'Padma Shri'. But will all respect to you and the government, I want to convey my unwillingness to accept the great award".

His preaching was often described as hard teachings delivered in a pleasant and enjoyable manner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

