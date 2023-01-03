Left Menu

Delhi: Dogs, their octogenarian caretaker thrown out of home by MCD

An octogenarian woman, who takes care of around 300 stray dogs, on Monday alleged that Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers razed her jhuggi and shop for the canines.

Pratima Devi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An octogenarian woman, who takes care of around 300 stray dogs, on Monday alleged that Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers razed her jhuggi, shop and makeshift shelter for the canines. Pratima Devi (80), a dog lover has been taking care of stray dogs in and around Delhi's Saket area for several years.

"MCD workers demolished my jhuggi and shop. They took away my belongings and also beat my dogs. I have at least 250-300 dogs. I am sitting under the tree now with my dogs," Pratima Devi told ANI. She said that she would take care of the dogs as long as she lives.

"Since morning the dogs have not been fed. I came to Delhi in 1984. Since then I have been taking care of dogs. I am 80 years old now. I do not have the physical strength to move around or look for work. I want to stay here and take care of these dogs for as long as I live," Pratima Devi added. Earlier in 2017, she alleged that MCD razed her makeshift shelter for dogs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

