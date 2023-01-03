President Murmu to embark on Rajasthan visit today

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Rajasthan starting today. President will participate in various events including the launch of various projects.

According to an official statement by the President's Secretariat, President Murmu will inaugurate Samvidhan Udyan at Raj Bhavan, Jaipur. She will also virtually inaugurate the Transmission System for Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan and lay the foundation stone for the 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project. She will meet the members of the 'Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups' Communities of Rajasthan at Raj Bhavan, Jaipur.

"On the same evening, at Mount Abu, the President will grace the launch of a National Campaign on 'RISE-Rising India through Spiritual Empowerment', organized by Brahma Kumaris," the statement said. President Murmu will also virtually inaugurate the Brahma Kumaris Silence Retreat Centre, Secunderabad, Telangana and lay the foundation stone for Brahmma Kumaris' Auditorium and Spiritual Art Gallery at Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

On January 4, 2023, the President will grace the inauguration of the 18th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at Pali, Rajasthan. (ANI)

