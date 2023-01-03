Left Menu

Indian Army organises plantation drive in J-K's Udhampur

Indian Army in collaboration with Forest Department organized a plantation drive at Garhi Cantt on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 08:20 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 08:20 IST
Indian Army organises plantation drive in J-K's Udhampur
Visuals from Udhampur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Army in collaboration with Forest Department organized a plantation drive at Garhi Cantt on Monday. The Forest Department said it has aimed to plant 1.5 crore plants this year.

"Keeping in view the national forest policy that 66 per cent of hilly areas should be under forest cover, we organized this program to sensitize people to plant more trees," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Udhampur Rushal Garg told ANI. "Our aim is to plant 1.5 crore plants this year. The main aim is to reduce global warming. Another main objective is to beautify the Indian Army's Garhi Cantt by planting ornamental and fruit-bearing trees," added the officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023