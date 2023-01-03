Left Menu

4 taken into custody for stone pelting in UP's Bareilly

Four people were taken into custody after a person died and another was seriously injured in stone pelting between two groups in Nagariya Kala village of Thana Shergarh.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 09:06 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 09:06 IST
4 taken into custody for stone pelting in UP's Bareilly
Rajkumar Agarwal, SP Rural, Bareilly. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were taken into custody after a person died and another was seriously injured in stone pelting between two groups in Nagariya Kala village of Thana Shergarh. The stone pelting broke out following a dispute between the two groups from the same community regarding the construction of a drain.

Police forces were deployed in the area following the clash. "One died and one was injured following a dispute between two groups of people from the same community regarding the construction of a drain.," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Rajkumar Agarwal.

A case has been registered against eight people on the basis of a complaint registered by the deceased's brother. "4 people have been taken into custody and their interrogation is going on. Post mortem of the deceased is being done. Adequate police forces have been deployed at the spot of the incident," SP Rajkumar Agarwal added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023