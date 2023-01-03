Left Menu

Rupee gains 9 paise to 82.69 against US dollar

This shows that economy is still resilient as has also been evident from other high frequency indicators such as car sales and core sector data, IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note.The rupee is likely to trade in a 82.55-82.85 range with sideways price action, it added.In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 24.82 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 61,142.97.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2023 10:06 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 09:59 IST
Rupee gains 9 paise to 82.69 against US dollar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee appreciated 9 paise to 82.69 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as crude oil price retreated from its elevated levels.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.69 against the dollar, registering a rise of 9 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee declined 17 paise to close at 82.78 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 103.55.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.30 per cent to USD 85.65 per barrel.

''India December Manufacturing PMI came in at 57.8 against 55.7 in November. This shows that economy is still resilient as has also been evident from other high frequency indicators such as car sales and core sector data,'' IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note.

The rupee is likely to trade in a 82.55-82.85 range with sideways price action, it added.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 24.82 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 61,142.97. The broader NSE Nifty fell 5.25 points or 0.03 per cent to 18,192.20.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 212.57 crore, according to exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
4
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023