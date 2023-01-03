Left Menu

Suspended Tamil Nadu BJP leader Gayathri Raguramm quits party, cites lack of respect for women

Suspended BJP leader and former BJP Other State and Overseas Tamil Development wing president Gayathri Raguramm on Tuesday resigned from the party alleging the party of not 'respecting' women and providing 'equal' opportunity.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 10:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 10:10 IST
Suspended Tamil Nadu BJP leader Gayathri Raguramm quits party, cites lack of respect for women
Gayathri Raguramm (Photo/ Gayathri Raguramm's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suspended BJP leader and former BJP Other State and Overseas Tamil Development wing president Gayathri Raguramm on Tuesday resigned from the party alleging the party of not 'respecting' women and providing 'equal' opportunity. "I have taken the decision with a heavy heart to resign from TNBJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights & respect for women. Under Annamalai leadership women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider," she tweeted.

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai suspended Gayathri in November from all the positions she held in the party for a period of six months. He asked party functionaries and cadres not to be in touch with her for any party-related matters. Gayathri was accused by the party president of continuously violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to the party.

Earlier, Annamalai said in his statement, "Gayathri Raguramm continuously has been involved in party unlawful activities. For this, she has been suspended from all designations of the party for six months. Party cadres are asked not to be in touch with Gayathri Raguramm." Gayathri posted a series of tweets on Tuesday after declaring her resignation from the party.

"I strongly believe in Hindu Dharma in my heart and conscience. I don't need to search for it in a political party, I rather go to a temple in search of God and Dharma. God is everywhere. God is with me. "Justice delayed is justice denied", she said in one of the tweets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
4
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023