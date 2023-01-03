Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl raped in Betul

After the incident, angry youths set fire to a four-wheeler vehicle which led to a tense situation in the area.

03-01-2023
Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl raped in Betul
Betul ASP Neeraj Soni (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A middle-aged man allegedly raped a minor girl in Azad ward under Kotwali police station area in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Monday, the police said. After the incident, angry youths set fire to a four-wheeler vehicle which led to a tense situation in the area.

On getting information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. The fire brigade was called and brought the fire under control.

Betul Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Neeraj Soni said, "A complaint was registered about a middle-aged man raping a minor girl on Monday evening. Acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and POCSO act. The police team started a search operation to nab the accused." "After the incident, there was anger among the youth. They tried to burn a car but it was immediately brought under control. The police, however, pacified the situation and brought it under control. The police have also identified the youth who created nuisance and efforts were on to round them up," ASP Soni added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

