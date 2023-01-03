Left Menu

Second Covid booster dose not required: Govt sources

"No discussion has been started even in the Immunisation panel National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) regarding the second booster," said a separate official source to ANI.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 11:34 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 11:34 IST
By Shalini Bhardwaj Based on the current Covid-19 situation in the country, there is no need to administer a second booster dose, government sources told ANI, as the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday showed that only 134 new coronavirus cases were recorded throughout the nation in the last 24 hours with the daily positivity rate at 0.09 per cent

"As of now no second Covid-19 booster dose is required, first we have to complete the first booster drive in the country." "No discussion has been started even in the Immunisation panel National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) regarding the second booster dose. Our first priority is to complete the first booster drive in the country," said another official source to ANI.

Recently, during a virtual meeting on Covid19 situation and preparedness in the country between the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other doctors and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, a request was raised by some experts for a second booster dose for those who have already taken a booster dose six months ago and those with comorbidities. As per the data given by Union Health Ministry, the 220.11 cr Total Vaccine doses (95.13 cr Second Dose and 22.41 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

A total of 45,769 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

