1 Ayyappan devotee killed, 2 injured in road accident in TN's Dindigul

A person died after a minivan carrying 20 Ayyappan temple devotees from Karnataka met with an accident near Vedasandur in the Dindigul district on Tuesday. Two others were injured and are admitted to Dindigul Government Hospital for treatment.

