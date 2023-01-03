Left Menu

1 Ayyappan devotee killed, 2 injured in road accident in TN's Dindigul

A person died after a minivan carrying 20 Ayyappan temple devotees from Karnataka met with an accident near Vedasandur in the Dindigul district on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 11:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 11:51 IST
1 Ayyappan devotee killed, 2 injured in road accident in TN's Dindigul
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A person died after a minivan carrying 20 Ayyappan temple devotees from Karnataka met with an accident near Vedasandur in the Dindigul district on Tuesday. Two others were injured and are admitted to Dindigul Government Hospital for treatment.

"A minivan carrying 20 Ayyappan temple devotees from Karnataka met with an accident near Vedasandur in the Dindigul district. One person died in the accident. Two people were injured and admitted to Dindigul Government Hospital for treatment," said the district superintendent of police (SP). Further details are awaited on the matter. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
4
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023