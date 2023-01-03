Supreme Court to hear plea seeking SIT probe in Bihar's Chhapra hooch tragedy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a petition on January 9 seeking an independent and SIT probe in Chhapra, Bihar hooch tragedy that has claimed over 40 lives so far. The plea was mentioned on Tuesday before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for an early hearing and it agreed to hear the case on next Monday.

The plea was filed by Aryavarta Mahasabha Foundation through advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak, seeking formulation of nation action plan to curb the manufacturing, trading and sale of illicit liquor. The PIL further sought direction to the State government to adequately compensate the victims' family because of its inaction rights of the people have been breached, jeopardised.

"Pass direction that the independent Special Investigation Team may be formed by the respondent and an independent probe be conducted in this hooch tragedy for effective steps as per law of the land," the plea stated. The PIL said that ever since the government of Bihar prohibited liquor sales in the state in 2016, it has invited scathing criticism for is substantial failure to implement the ban and for the several adverse consequences that the move has thrust on the people of Bihar.

The State shares its borders with Nepal, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh and none of these states practice prohibition, and there is evidence that liquor is flowing into Bihar from the neighbouring states, given West Bengal and Jharkhand's phenomenal rise in excise revenue, it added. As multiple hooch tragedies, resulting in scores of deaths, the state's prohibition policy came under increasing attack, the plea contended.

Recently in Lok Sabha the question on the same issue was raised and addressed but no effective steps are being taken to curb the menace of the liquor mafia's and cartels running the show, the plea stated. The PIL said this is not the first time that India has reported an incident of people dying after consuming spurious liquor. A similar case was reported from Gujrat, Punjab and Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka etc. in recent years as well causing loss of life, it added. (ANI)

