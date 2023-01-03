Bank of Maharashtra records 22 pc loan growth in Q3

Left Menu

03-01-2023
State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Tuesday said it has posted a credit growth of 21.81 per cent to Rs 1.57 lakh crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

The outstanding credit was Rs 1.29 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2021, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's deposits aggregated to about Rs 2.08 lakh crore as of December 31, 2022, registering a growth of 11.69 per cent over Rs 1.86 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2021, it said.

During the quarter, it said, the Current Account Savings Account (CASA) stood at 52.50 per cent of the total deposits.

The Pune-headquartered lender recorded a total business growth of 15.83 per cent to Rs 3.65 lakh crore at the end of third quarter, as compared to Rs 3.15 lakh crore at the end of the same quarter in the previous fiscal.

