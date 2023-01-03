Left Menu

J-K: Large crowd attend last rites of six civilians killed in Dhangri village terrorist attack

Many people gathered in Dhangri village on Tuesday morning to attend the last rites of the six civilians killed in the terror attack in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 12:39 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 12:39 IST
Visual from last rites in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A large crowd gathered in Dhangri village on Tuesday morning to attend the last rites of the six civilians killed in the terror attack in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Four civilians, including a father-son duo, were gunned down by terrorists who barged into their homes in Dhangri village on Sunday night.

Hours later an improvised explosive device (IED) went off around 9 am on Monday at the house of one of the victims. The blast killed two minors and injured 12. Following both the attacks, on Monday evening, the Medical Superintendent of GMC Association, Rajouri said, "Six people are dead and 12 are under treatment in Rajouri in three Government Medical Colleges, Jammu."

These separate attacks are the third such incidents of civilian killings in the Rajouri district in the past two weeks after two people were killed outside an Army camp on December 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

