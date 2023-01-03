Left Menu

UP: Two history sheeters shot dead in Bulandshahr encounter by police

Two history sheeters were shot dead in separate encounters by Bulandshahr Police of Uttar Pradesh on the intervening night of January 2 and 3.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 12:56 IST
UP: Two history sheeters shot dead in Bulandshahr encounter by police
Shlok Kumar, SSP Bulandshahr (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two history sheeters were shot dead in separate encounters by Bulandshahr Police of Uttar Pradesh on the intervening night of January 2 and 3. According to police, both the deceased were known history sheeters with a reward of Rs 50,000 each on their heads.

The two were accused of looting a bullion shop in broad daylight nearly two months back. The two accused who were killed by the police have been identified as Ashish and Abdul. They were wanted in several cases.

While Ashish was a resident of Aimanpur village in Dehat Kotwali area of Bulandshahr, Abdul Khurja was a resident of Bhatwara. Based on a tip off, police surrounded the two miscreants in different police station areas. However, on seeing themselves being surrounded by police, the miscreants opened fire on the police who also opened fire in retaliation.

Abdul was shot dead in the Pahasu area of Bulandshahr while Ashish was killed in Bulandshahr Nagar, said Shlok Kumar, the Senior Superintendent of police. However, two police personnel, Parvez Chaudhary and Constable Virender Singh were also injured by Ashish's bullets while Abdul's bullet hit constable Sitam Singh.

Although, the family of slain miscreant Ashish have raised questions over the incident, the SSP has called these statements misleading and said that the entire action was taken within the purview of the law. SSP Kumar also claimed that several bullets have also hit the bulletproof jackets of the policemen. A total of three police personnel were injured and are currently undergoing treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023