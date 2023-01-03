MP: Guna records 6.4 degress Celsius amid fog cover across the state

Severe cold conditions continue to sweep across Madhya Pradesh as the MeT issued yellow and orange fog alerts in the state, a senior meteorologist said. Guna was once again the coldest in the state on Tuesday recording the lowest temperature at 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded 8.4 degrees Celsius as the northern parts of the state and the state capital division, besides those of Sagar, Jabalpur, and Rewa witnessed low visibility due to a fog cover. Senior Meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain said, "Last month, a Western Disturbance was weak and the northern winds did not arrive here, so it felt a bit normal. But starting January, there is Western Disturbance, as a result of which the winds have started arriving from the north."

"There is medium to dense fog in northern Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal division, Sagar division, Jabalpur and Rewa division. The situation is likely to remain the same tomorrow (Wednesday) as well," he said. "We have also issued orange and yellow alerts regarding cold and fog. Medium to dense fog may remain in Rewa, Chambal and Sagar division," Hussain said.

"On the other hand, if we talk about the districts, then an orange alert has been issued for medium to dense fog in Bhind, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha and Dindori districts of the state," Hussain added. (ANI)

