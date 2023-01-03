French PM: more confident about France's energy supplies for the coming weeks
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-01-2023 13:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 13:33 IST
- Country:
- France
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday that she was more confident over the situation of French energy supplies for the next few weeks, citing lower consumption and an increase in nuclear output capacity.
"I am more confident over the coming weeks," Borne told Franceinfo radio, adding that she had discussed the situation with energy company EDF.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Franceinfo
- Elisabeth Borne
Advertisement