MSTC bus catches fire due to short circuit, no casualty

The bus carrying 65 passengers was going from Thane to Bhiwandi

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 13:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 13:36 IST
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSTC) bus caught fire due to a short circuit in its starter on Tuesday, as per sources.

The bus carrying 65 passengers was going from Thane to Bhiwandi. All passengers were rescued safely. No casualty has been reported so far, the sources said.

The fire has been extinguished. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

