European shares rise with all eyes on German inflation data

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, are expected to have risen by 10.7% on the year in December in the preliminary reading, compared to an 11.3% increase in November.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 14:01 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 13:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares extended gains on Tuesday as investors awaited consumer prices data from Germany, the region's largest economy, for clues about inflation in the euro zone.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 was up 0.5% at 0810 GMT, supported by financial and consumer discretionary stocks. Investors were focussed on Germany's CPI data, due at 1300 GMT, that could offer more cues on if cost pressures in the euro zone have weakened after the European Central Bank's aggressive monetary policy tightening path.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, are expected to have risen by 10.7% on the year in December in the preliminary reading, compared to an 11.3% increase in November. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said inflation was expected to peak at the start of 2023 before then retreating.

European stocks ended their first session of the year 1.6% higher on Monday after euro zone manufacturing data suggested the worst had passed as supply chains begin to recover and inflationary pressures ease. UK's FTSE 100, which has been closed since a shortened session on Friday, rose 1.1% in its first trading session of 2023.

Germany's Brenntag gained 5.0% after the chemicals distributor disclosed it is ending talks with smaller U.S. rival Univar Solutions on a possible takeover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

