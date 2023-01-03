Left Menu

Oil stocks lift London shares on first trading day of 2023

As crude prices rose, oil majors Shell and BP gained in early trading, pushing the broader energy sector up 4.2%. Markets were also watching for UK manufacturing PMI data for the month of December, which is expected to have held steady year-on-year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-01-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 14:04 IST
Oil stocks lift London shares on first trading day of 2023
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 jumped 1.4% on Tuesday, marking a strong start to the New Year, as energy stocks rallied and investors waited for manufacturing data due later in the day. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 1.4% by 0820 GMT after far outperforming regional peers with a 0.9% rise in 2022.

The more domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcaps rose 1.1%, while the broader pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.7%. As crude prices rose, oil majors Shell and BP gained in early trading, pushing the broader energy sector up 4.2%.

Markets were also watching for UK manufacturing PMI data for the month of December, which is expected to have held steady year-on-year. Cineworld dropped 17.6% after the British cinema operator said it would not sell any of its assets individually, and that it had not held discussions with AMC Entertainment about the sale of any of its theatres.

Rolls-Royce rose 4.9% to top the FTSE 100, after Jefferies raised the airplane engine maker to "buy" from "hold".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023