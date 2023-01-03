Left Menu

Zinc futures down on muted demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 14:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 14:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Zinc prices on Tuesday fell by 0.11 per cent to Rs 264.20 per kilogram in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for January delivery traded lower by 30 paise or 0.11 per cent at Rs 269.70 per kg in 2,112 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

