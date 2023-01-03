Left Menu

India doesn't believe in war, but if forced will fight, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Arunachal

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 15:20 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the country does not believe in war but will fight if war is forced upon. "We do not believe in war, but if it is forced upon us, we will fight. We are ensuring that the nation is protected from all threats. Our Armed Forces are ready and it is heartening to see that the BRO (Border Roads Organisation) is walking shoulder-to-shoulder with them," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Siang.

Rajnath Singh emphasised that the aim is to build a strong and self-reliant 'New India' to effectively deal with future challenges which may arise due to the constantly-evolving global scenario. "The world is witnessing a number of conflicts today. India has always been against war. It is our policy. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew the world's attention to that resolve when he said 'this is not the era of war'," said Singh.

The Defence Minister further highlighted the crucial role being played by the BRO in bolstering the country's security through infrastructure development in border areas. "Recently, our forces effectively countered the adversary in the Northern sector and dealt with the situation with bravery and promptness. This was made possible due to adequate infrastructural development in the region. This motivates us even more for the progress of far-flung areas," he said.

The event at Along-Yinkiong Road witnessed the physical inauguration of the strategically-important Siyom Bridge, while the other projects were dedicated to the nation virtually. The Siyom Bridge is a state-of-the-art 100-meter long, Class 70 Steel Arch Superstructure Siyom Bridge over Siyom River in Arunachal Pradesh. On occasion, the Defence Minister also released a Compendium on New Technologies. It incorporates the latest technologies being adopted by the BRO in the construction of roads, bridges, airfields and tunnel infrastructure to negate the effects of remote and hostile terrain with the adverse weather condition, which unduly affects the quality of civil engineering works and meeting the completion timelines.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, MP Arunachal East Tapir Gao, GOC-in-C Eastern Command Lieutenant General RP Kalita and GOC Spear Corps Lieutenant General RC Tiwari were among those who attended the event. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his address, described the projects as a testament to the concerted efforts of the Government and the BRO towards the development of border areas in order to enhance the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces and ensure socio-economic development of the far-flung regions.

He asserted that it is the top priority of the Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to connect the border areas and ensure the development of its residents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

