Fog shrouds Lucknow amid severe cold condition

Severe cold and fog conditions will continue to prevail in the Uttar Pradesh capital where the mercury can drop further, the IMD has said.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 15:31 IST
Indian Meteorological Department said that cold waves and fog conditions will continue to prevail in Lucknow. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said severe cold and fog conditions will continue to prevail in the Uttar Pradesh capital where the mercury can drop further. The IMD on Monday said that dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail over the plains of northwest India during the next five days till Saturday.

"Dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions very likely to continue over plains of northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 5 days," Indian Meteorological Department said. On Sunday, the weather department said that minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to be below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east, and northwest India.

As per IMD, above-normal to normal minimum temperatures are most likely over southern parts of the south Peninsula, many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest India. It also said, "Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest, east and east central India."

In view of severe cold conditions in Uttar Pradesh, all recognised schools in Lucknow were asked to function between 10 am and 2 pm from Monday till January 10 for classes 1 to 8, as per a district magistrate order. The Sitapur District Magistrate also issued an order on Sunday extending holidays for students of classes 1 to 12 in all recognized schools till January 4 in the district in view of severe cold and excessive fog (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

