Pakistan shut markets in evenings under energy conservation plan -minister

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 03-01-2023 15:41 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 15:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's government has ordered all malls and markets to close by 8:30 p.m. among other measures in a new energy conservation plan, the defence minister said on Tuesday.

Khawaja Asif told journalists that measures approved by the cabinet aims to save the cash-strapped country some 62 billion Pakistani rupees ($273.43 million) as it deals with an economic crisis. ($1 = 226.7500 Pakistani rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

