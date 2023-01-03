Pakistan shut markets in evenings under energy conservation plan -minister

Pakistan's government has ordered all malls and markets to close by 8:30 p.m. among other measures in a new energy conservation plan, the defence minister said on Tuesday.

Khawaja Asif told journalists that measures approved by the cabinet aims to save the cash-strapped country some 62 billion Pakistani rupees ($273.43 million) as it deals with an economic crisis. ($1 = 226.7500 Pakistani rupees)

