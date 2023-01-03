Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu lays foundation stone for SJVN's 1,000 MW solar project in Rajasthan

The power generated by the project shall be for self-use or use by government government entities, either directly or through distribution companies DISCOMS.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 16:25 IST
President Droupadi Murmu Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stone of state-owned energy firm SJVN's 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra and state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also attended the event, SJVN said in a statement.

This project will be implemented through its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), the company said.

According to SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma, ''Development cost of the project is Rs 5,492 crore and viability gap funding support of Rs 44.72 lakh per megawatt for this project is being done by IREDA. It will come up on a 5,000 acres area''.

The project is scheduled to be commissioned by March 2024, he said, adding the project will generate 2,454.55 million units (MU) in the first year and approximately 56,838 MU would be generated on a cumulative basis over a period of 25 years. The project would also lead to a reduction in carbon emissions of 27,85,077 tonnes.

The maximum usage charges have been fixed at Rs 2.57 per unit, which will help in providing cheaper electricity to consumers.

Sharma further stated that the project will generate up to 200 direct and 1,000 indirect employment opportunities.

As per the statement, SJVN has bagged the 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project under Central Public Sector Undertaking Scheme Phase-II, Tranche-III (Government Producer Scheme) through competitive bidding. The power generated by the project shall be for self-use or use by government/ government entities, either directly or through distribution companies (DISCOMS).

