AAP delegation meets Delhi Police Commissioner, demands free and fair investigation into Kanjhawala case

A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanajay Arora and submitted their demands for a free and fair investigation into the Kanjhawala accident case in which a 20-year-old-girl was killed.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 16:29 IST
AAP delegation with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An Aam Aadmi Party delegation met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday and submitted their demands for a free and fair investigation into the Kanjhawala accident case in which a 20-year-old-girl was killed. The AAP members said that the Kanjhawala incident on New Year has put the whole of Delhi to shame and there is a lot of anger among the people.

"The brutal incident with Delhi's daughter in Kanjhawala on New Year has put the whole of Delhi to shame," said the AAP memorandum. "Being the people's representative of Delhi, on behalf of the people of Delhi, we are here to put down our demands of the people of Delhi," said the AAP leaders in the memorandum.

In the memorandum, the AAP members also said that there is a lot of anger among the people of Delhi due to this incident. The Delhi Police has started an investigation into the matter and has already taken into custody five accused present in the killer's car at the time of the incident.

A press conference was held by Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda, who said that the victim was not alone at the time of the incident. The Special Commissioner while addressing the media said that another girl was present with the victim at the time of the accident. However, she fled the spot after the incident.

"Police now have an eyewitness to the incident and her statement will be recorded," said Special Commissioner of Delhi Police. "She is cooperating with the police. Her statement is being recorded under section 164. The investigation is still on. It is still at a primary stage," added the Special CP. (ANI)

