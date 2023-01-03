Left Menu

Delhi woman dragged by car: City Police Commissioner meets Union Home Secy, a day after MHA seeks report

A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs sought a detailed report on the Kanjhawala incident, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday met Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla at the Home Ministry office in North Block.

Delhi woman dragged by car: City Police Commissioner meets Union Home Secy, a day after MHA seeks report
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora Coming out after meeting Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday met Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla at the Home Ministry office in North Block here, a day after the MHA sought a detailed report on the incident in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death by a car in national capital's Kanjhawala on January 1. However, speaking to reporters after coming out of the North Block, Arora said that his meeting with the Union Home Secretary was on a different matter and not related to the Kanjhawala case and said that Special Commissioner Shalini Singh is investigating the incident.

The incident led to protests by the woman's family and locals following which the Home Ministry had ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident by IPS officer Shalini Singh who is presently posted as the Special Commissioner of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police. Delhi Police held a press conference on Tuesday and said that the woman was not alone at the time of the incident and was accompanied by another woman who walked away after the accident.

Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and order), Sagar Preet Hooda, while addressing the press conference that the police now have an eyewitness to the incident and her statement will be recorded. "She is cooperating with the police. Her statement is being recorded under section 164. The investigation is still on. It is still at a primary stage," said the Special CP. In a significant development in the case, the Delhi Police found a CCTV footage in which the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, were seen coming out of a hotel at around 1.30 am on January 1.

CCTV footage accessed by ANI show both the women leaving the hotel on a scooty with Anjali on the pillion seat and Nidhi riding. The other woman, who was traced by police during the investigation, has been identified by the police as Nidhi a friend of the deceased woman. In the CCTV footage from outside the hotel, Anjali could be seen wearing a pink coloured jacket while Nidhi could be spotted in a red jacket. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

