Kanjhawala death case: Post-mortem rules out sexual assault claims, reveals injuries due to "dragging"

All the injuries are produced by the impact of blunt force which is possible with vehicular accident and dragging.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 16:40 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 16:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development in the Kanjhawala case, the Post Mortem Examination (PME) has ruled out any injury suggestive of 'sexual assault', the police informed on Tuesday. The PME was conducted by a three-member medical board at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi on January 2, in case FIR no. 2/23 Sultanpuri Police Station.

Special CP Law and Order, Delhi, SP Hooda told ANI that the report states the provisional cause of death as "shock and haemorrhage due to antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, and both lower limbs". All the injuries are produced by the impact of blunt force which is possible with vehicular accidents and dragging. Also, the report indicates that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault, he said.

The final report will be received in due course. Further investigation into the case is underway. A 20-year-old woman, named Anjali was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads.

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District), Harendra K Singh, informed that five people had been arrested in the Kanjhawala case and a case under 304 A (death due to negligence) of the IPC was registered against them. They were produced before a court in Delhi's Rohini which sent them to three days of police custody for interrogation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

